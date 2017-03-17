Gourmia Brings Alexa, Google Home and Voice Control to Smart Appliances
The company is primed to help every cook - whether a seasoned veteran or a nervous novice - become a smart cook. Gourmia to Show Its Expanding Line of IoT-Enabled Products at 2017 International Home + Housewares Show in booth #L12739, Lakeside Building, Using the latest IoT technology, including Alexa, Google Home and voice commands, the new Gourmia mobile kitchen app directly links enabled company products to the user's smartphone or tablet.
