Google's U.K. Advertising Woes Deepen...

Google's U.K. Advertising Woes Deepen as More Companies Walk Away

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Google's treatment of extremist content is coming under fire as more companies temporarily pull advertising from Google's YouTube and programmatic advertising platforms. Alphabet Inc.'s treatment of extremist content is coming under fire as more companies temporarily pull advertising from Google's YouTube and programmatic advertising platforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,868 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC