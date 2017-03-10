Google's next Pixel phones have the c...

Google's next Pixel phones have the codenames 'Walleye' and 'Muskie'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pocket-lint.co.uk

Little is known about the next Pixel flagship smartphones, but based on a few reports so far, we know that Google plans to launch them this year and that they will be premium devices with high-end price tags. And now, thanks to a new report from Android Police , we know what Google has been calling the devices internally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocket-lint.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,564,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC