Google's next Pixel phones have the codenames 'Walleye' and 'Muskie'
Little is known about the next Pixel flagship smartphones, but based on a few reports so far, we know that Google plans to launch them this year and that they will be premium devices with high-end price tags. And now, thanks to a new report from Android Police , we know what Google has been calling the devices internally.
