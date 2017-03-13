Google's Jack & Jill Android Java Compiler Project Is Dead
In a surprise announcement, the Android development team has made it clear that the new Jack compiler and Jill linker are not going anywhere. The move to Java 8 will now be made by developing the existing javac compiler.
