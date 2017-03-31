Google's AI Hasn't Passed Its Biggest Test Yet: Hunting Hate an hour ago
An advertiser boycott of YouTube is testing a critical and much-hyped part of Google's future: its prowess in artificial intelligence. Some experts in the field say the technology isn't up to scratch yet, but that if any company can solve the problem at hand, it's the online search giant. Some of the world's biggest marketers halted YouTube spending this month after ads from large brands were found running alongside hateful and extremist videos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC