Google's AI Hasn't Passed Its Biggest Test Yet: Hunting Hate an hour ago

An advertiser boycott of YouTube is testing a critical and much-hyped part of Google's future: its prowess in artificial intelligence. Some experts in the field say the technology isn't up to scratch yet, but that if any company can solve the problem at hand, it's the online search giant. Some of the world's biggest marketers halted YouTube spending this month after ads from large brands were found running alongside hateful and extremist videos.

