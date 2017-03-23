Google wants to use its AI Assistant to get all your gadgets...
LONDON Google is experimenting with the use of its voice-controlled Assistant as a way to control every device a user owns. In an interview with Business Insider at Advertising Week Europe, Behshad Behzadi, an engineer working on conversational search at Google, described how Assistant could perform actions on a device other than the one where it's activated.
