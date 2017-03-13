Google Voice finally lets you delete conversations
Earlier this year Google pushed out a surprise update to Google Voice, bringing what many thought was an abandoned service a modern update and some new life. At the time, Google also vowed that it wouldn't neglect its original VoIP service anymore, and less than two months later, it's making good on its promise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC