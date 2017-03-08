Google unit uses ex staff of selling ...

Google unit uses ex staff of selling secrets

Read more: Iol.co.za

Aphabet's Waymo alleged a former top self-driving car engineer plotted to sell trade secrets and talent to Uber Technologies, according to an updated lawsuit filed on Friday against the ride-sharing company. Waymo also accused two other former employees - Radu Raduta and Sameer Kshirsagar - of taking confidential company documents from the Alphabet unit before departing for Uber's Otto autonomous vehicle business.

