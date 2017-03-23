Google To Let Musicians, Others Post Messages Directly Into Their Search Results
Imagine searching Google for "Kanye West" and finding a message purposely posted there by the mercurial musician? Google has begun taking applications for a program it had tested during the U.S. elections that enables this kind of direct in-search posts. Google is taking applications to verify museums, sports teams, sports leagues and movies in the US and Brazil, so that they can make announcements, postimages, videos, animated GIFs, and inline links within Google search results.
