Google to add more languages to AI translation system
Google Inc. said Tuesday that it will add more languages to its new artificial intelligence translation system and significantly improve quality and reduce errors of services offered. In November, the US Internet giant announced that Google Translate has been switched to a new system called Neural Machine Translation, an end-to-end learning framework that learns from millions of examples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|8 hr
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC