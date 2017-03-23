Google shuttering Talk, removing SMS ...

Google shuttering Talk, removing SMS support from Hangouts in new messaging

Messaging has never been Google's strong suit. Aside from the various messaging apps from Android phone makers, it also has its own problems, with numerous overlapping apps that all have similar functions: Allo, Android Messages, Hangouts, Duo, Google Voice, and Google Talk.

