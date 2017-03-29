Google Sheds Light on Open Source Pro...

Google Sheds Light on Open Source Projects, Internal Processes

Google's new open source site provides a variety of resources, ranging from easier discovery of projects to help individual developers, to a peek under the hood at its internal processes that can serve as guidance for enterprises looking to further their own initiatives. The site, Google Open Source , was just launched with the mission of "bringing better technology to the world by promoting open source."

