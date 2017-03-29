Google Search App Gets 'Trending on G...

Google Search App Gets 'Trending on Google' Widget, New 3D Touch Actions, Gboard Integration

Google announced a fresh update to its Search app yesterday, highlighting Gboard keyboard integration, a raft of 3D Touch enhancements, and a new Trending widget. Launched last May, Gboard offers users the ability to search for emoji, includes a built-in animated GIF search, and supports glide typing and voice transcription.

