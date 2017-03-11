Google Rolling Out Chrome 57 To Desktop Stable Channel
The new version brings a grid layout system for developers, but most of the changes are reserved mainly for Chrome OS users and Android users, the updates for which will be rolled out soon. The Chrome 57.0.2987.98 stable version will be reaching Mac, Windows, and Linux users in a few weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC