Google reportedly working with Reliance Jio to develop an affordable 4G phone for India
Reliance Jio is a popular LTE network provider in India with over 100 million subscribers in the country, a milestone that it accomplished in less than six months. Now, a new report suggests that Google might be working with the operator to develop an affordable 4G handset for the Indian consumer market.
