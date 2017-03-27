Google Redesigns its Sign-In Page
A cleaner, simpler look that will go live within the next few weeks and should make signing into Google web services a much faster process. One of the many ways online scammers attempt to steal accounts to gain access to personal data is by tricking users into logging in via fake web pages that look real.
