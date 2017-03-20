Google Reacts to Advertisers Suspending ads on YouTube
Major advertisers on YouTube are suspending their Ads because of extremism concerns. Advertisers are pulling their Ads because they are appearing next to "inappropriate" material on the video-sharing site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anders Jacobsen's blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC