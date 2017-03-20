Google: Rate Of Hacked Sites Up 32% &...

Google: Rate Of Hacked Sites Up 32% & Will Continue To Grow

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Search Engine Roundtable

This comes as no surprise to anyone in our field that when Google published their State of Website Security in 2016 they documented that there was a 32% increase year over year of sites that got hacked. Google said they don't expect this trend to slow, in fact, they believe there will be even more hacked sites next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Search Engine Roundtable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC