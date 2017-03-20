Google: Rate Of Hacked Sites Up 32% & Will Continue To Grow
This comes as no surprise to anyone in our field that when Google published their State of Website Security in 2016 they documented that there was a 32% increase year over year of sites that got hacked. Google said they don't expect this trend to slow, in fact, they believe there will be even more hacked sites next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Search Engine Roundtable.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC