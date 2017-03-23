Google pushes diversity with student ...

Google pushes diversity with student program

13 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

The tech giant is partnering with Howard University to launch "Howard West," a three-month summer program open to rising juniors and seniors studying computer science. The 25 to 30 students selected for this summer's program will be taught by senior Google engineers and Howard faculty on Google's Mountain View campus and will receive a stipend for housing and other expenses in Silicon Valley.

