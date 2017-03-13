Google Opens a New Front in Cloud Price Wars
Over the past three years Google spent roughly $10 billion a year on data centers so you don't have to. By constantly growing the scale of their data center infrastructure, cloud giants are able to continue lowering prices of their services as they battle for share of the enterprise cloud market.
