Google now letting parents set up accounts for kids under 13

Google is testing out a new service called Family Link , and it's a big deal because it's the first time this century that a major internet service provider is enrolling users under 13. The Children's Online Privacy Act , which went into effect in 2000, requires verifiable parental consent before a site or online service can collect or use personal information from kids under 13, and it's virtually impossible to offer many services especially social networking or email - without collecting some personal information. Though it's always been possible to get parental consent, most services comply with the law by simply prohibiting kids under 13, because the collection and verification process is cumbersome and expensive.

