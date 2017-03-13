Google met with the UK government to ...

Google met with the UK government to explain why ads keep...

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Registration will allow you to post comments on ctpost.com and create a ctpost.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. Google met with the UK government to explain why ads keep appearing next to extremist YouTube videos - here's what happened LONDON - Google was summoned to appear in front of the UK's Cabinet Office on Friday after the government discovered its ads - and ads for other taxpayer-funded services such as The Royal Navy and the BBC - were appearing next to extremist videos on YouTube, following an investigation from The Times newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC