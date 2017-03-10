Google Maps already tracks you; now other people can, too
Google Maps users will soon be able to broadcast their movements to friends and family - the latest test of how much privacy people are willing to sacrifice in an era of rampant sharing. The location-monitoring feature will begin rolling out Wednesday in an update to the Google Maps mobile app, which is already installed on most of the world's smartphones.
