Google Local 3 Pack Removes City Names For Local Results
Sergey Alakov spotted another change to the Google local pack, this one is where Google is removing the city name from the local pack results when the results are nearby your current location. So either it will show you the street address OR if you search for a specific city that is not near you, it will remove the street address and show just the city name.
