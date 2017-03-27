Google Local 3 Pack Removes City Name...

Google Local 3 Pack Removes City Names For Local Results

15 hrs ago Read more: Search Engine Roundtable

Sergey Alakov spotted another change to the Google local pack, this one is where Google is removing the city name from the local pack results when the results are nearby your current location. So either it will show you the street address OR if you search for a specific city that is not near you, it will remove the street address and show just the city name.

Read more at Search Engine Roundtable.

Chicago, IL

