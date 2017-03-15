Google, Levi's smart jacket shows wha...

Google, Levi's smart jacket shows what's coming next for wearables

Google and Levi's showed off this week a new joint project: a $350 smart jean jacket. While this jacket literally puts tech on your sleeve, it does it in a subtle way that doesn't require putting another screen on your body.

