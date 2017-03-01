Google launches stable version of Android Studio 2.3

Google has been quite busy knuckling down to improve Android Studio over the past few months. The company launched the first beta of Android Studio 2.3 back in December, shortly after the massive release of Android Studio 2.2. Developers have been testing the beta over the past couple of months, so it may not come as a surprise that Google has decided the software is stable enough to be released publicly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.