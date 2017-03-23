Google is 'replacing' Google Talk - h...

Google is 'replacing' Google Talk - here's what that means for you

On June 26, Google will force users of its Google Talk messaging service in Gmail to switch to Hangouts, another company messaging service. It's the end of an era that started in 2005, and the culmination of a transition from Google Talk to Hangouts that started back in 2013.

