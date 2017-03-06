Google is developing a series of AI-p...

Google is developing a series of AI-powered features for Android O

Android 7.0 Nougat may be less than half a year old, but Google has already turned most of its development efforts toward its next version. On Tuesday, VentureBeat reported that the Mountain View, California-based company is working on three new features that will coincide with the release of Android O. They're described as "intelligent," and said to bring Android to parity with Apple's AI-powered efforts on iOS.

