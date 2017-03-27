"Google is arguably the best risk/reward in large cap internet, with ~20 percent revenue & EPS CAGRs for the next few years & a 2018e 20x GAAP EPS multiple." That's what Barclays' Ross Sandler said in a note, initiating coverage of Alphabet Inc with an Overweight rating and price target of $1,065.

