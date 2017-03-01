Google Invites Open Source Devs to Give E2EMail Encryption a Go
Google last week released its E2EMail encryption code to open source as a way of pushing development of the technology. "Google has been criticized over the amount of time and seeming lack of progress it has made in E2EMail encryption, so open sourcing the code could help the project proceed more quickly," said Charles King, principal analyst at Pund-IT .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LinuxInsider.
