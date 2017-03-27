Google Home voice-controlled smart speaker gets UK launch date
Google Home, the tech giant's voice-controlled smart speaker to rival Amazon's Echo, will launch in the UK on April 6. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35571572.ece/81eba/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-143cc737-59df-4be2-9793-0eed15d31c4d_I1.jpg Google Home, the tech giant's voice-controlled smart speaker to rival Amazon's Echo, will launch in the UK on April 6. The small speaker, which is controlled by using the phrase "OK, Google", utilises Google Search as well as Maps and Translate software to answer queries and provide information.
Google Discussions
