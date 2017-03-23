Google has only itself to blame for YouTube ad fiasco
In marketing parlance, "corrective advertising" are ads that a company must run in order to correct mistaken impressions created by prior advertising. Because the video upload and sharing behemoth has attracted a considerable amount of negative publicity since it emerged that its clients' ads were appearing next to objectionable video content.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|15 hr
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC