Google Goes After Facebook With Two Big Mobile Ad Updates for Android Game Developers
Google is on the defensive against Facebook, which is gaining on the company's U.S. mobile ad revenue share. Alphabet's Google announced two big advertising updates at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday that will help Android game developers lure people into downloading their game: playable ads and auto-flipping video ads.
