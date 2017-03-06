Google faces another antitrust compla...

Google faces another antitrust complaint in Europe

Another day, another antitrust action against Google: On Monday, the Open Internet Project filed a new complaint with the European Union's top competition authority, charging the search giant with abusing its dominant position in the market for smartphone software. It was in 2014 that the OIP filed its first complaint against Google , contributing to a European Commission investigation into the company's search services that began in 2010.

