Google eyes remote content controls for parents in YouTube Kids app
Whether we're trying to grab a few minutes of rest or need to make a deadline, the YouTube Kids app is a great way to ensure that our little ones stay entertained without worrying that they've tapped on something they shouldn't. However, some possible upcoming changes to the app might make it even easier for parents to ensure their kids are sticking to Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol.
