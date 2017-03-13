Google Downgraded On European Ad Conc...

Google Downgraded On European Ad Concerns

Read more: Benzinga

Alphabet Inc was slapped with a rare downgrade on Monday as Pivotal Research Group's Brian Wieser lowered his rating on the stock to Hold from Buy with a price target lowered to $950 from a previous $970 due to ongoing concerns in the United Kingdom. According to U.K.-based Daily Mail, several notable local brands, including retail giant Marks & Spencer, are no longer going to advertise on Google's YouTube platform.

