Google Downgraded On European Ad Concerns
Alphabet Inc was slapped with a rare downgrade on Monday as Pivotal Research Group's Brian Wieser lowered his rating on the stock to Hold from Buy with a price target lowered to $950 from a previous $970 due to ongoing concerns in the United Kingdom. According to U.K.-based Daily Mail, several notable local brands, including retail giant Marks & Spencer, are no longer going to advertise on Google's YouTube platform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC