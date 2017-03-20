Google doodles to celebrate Navroz
For more than 3,000 years, people of Persian ancestry have been celebrating Nowruz, the return of spring and the start of a new year. A combination of the Persian words now for new and ruz for day, it is often celebrated at the exact moment of the vernal equinox, when the days start getting longer, and the celebrations can continue for up to two weeks.
