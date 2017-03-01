Google Data Studio Now Free to All Small Businesses
Google recently made its data analytics and visualization more appealing by removing a major restriction - limit on the number of reports. Until recently, you could only use Data Studio to create up to a maximum of five reports, but with the update, you can now create and share as many reports as you want.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Small Business Trends.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC