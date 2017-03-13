Google Compresses Images by 35% for S...

Google Compresses Images by 35% for Speedier Webpages, More News

Read more: CMSWire

Google is continuing to make online images both beautiful and functional with a new algorithm that reduces file sizes 35 percent than now available methods. It described the latest innovation Guetzli, an open source algorithm, as an advancement in its efforts in getting webpages to load faster while using less data.

