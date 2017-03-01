Google Chromebooks Are Not Dead
Early this week, reports saying Google is killing off its Chromebooks series surfaced after the company's hardware senior vice president Rock Osterloh was interviewed at Mobile World Congress 2017 . The reports claimed the Chrome OS-running, Pixel-branded laptops have been discontinued by the Mountain View giant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC