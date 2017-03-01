Google Chrome will now protect you be...

Google Chrome will now protect you better from malware on macOS

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Neowin.net

To be able to protect users from unwanted software and malware online, starting March 31, they may start seeing more system-generated warning messages when they navigate to potentially dangerous websites, or when they try to download perilous files. According to Google's blog post , the Safe Browsing initiative is focused on two common abuses of browsing experiences, which include unwanted ad injection, as well as modification of Chrome user settings like the start page, home page, and the default search engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC