Google Chrome will now protect you better from malware on macOS

To be able to protect users from unwanted software and malware online, starting March 31, they may start seeing more system-generated warning messages when they navigate to potentially dangerous websites, or when they try to download perilous files. According to Google's blog post , the Safe Browsing initiative is focused on two common abuses of browsing experiences, which include unwanted ad injection, as well as modification of Chrome user settings like the start page, home page, and the default search engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.