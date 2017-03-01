Google Boosts Gmail Attachment Limit ...

Google Boosts Gmail Attachment Limit to 50 MB for Recipients

13 hrs ago

While Google offers users other ways of sharing very large files, the company knows that email is often the go-to solution for getting important Word documents, PDFs or Powerpoint presentations into colleagues' or customers' hands. That's why on Wednesday Google announced that Gmail will now support incoming attachments of up to 50 MB.

