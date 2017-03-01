Google Assistant begins rolling out t...

Google Assistant begins rolling out to millions of Android phones

Google has removed the restriction on what devices can use Google Assistant, opening up the doors for hundreds of millions of Android devices to use the company's excellent voice-assisted AI tool. The change means that any device running Android 6.0 or greater, with support for Google Play Services, will be able to use Google Assistant.

