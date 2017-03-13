Google Area 120's first Android project is a messaging app without a keyboard
Earlier this week we got word from SXSW that the first app from Google's startup incubator Area 120 was live, but limited to the iOS app store . Thankfully, it didn't take long for the first one to pop up in the Play Store, and wouldn't you know it, it's another messaging app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC