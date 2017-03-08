Google App Engine adds C#, Node.js, and Ruby options
Google is enhancing developer options on two fronts, adding language options to its App Engine PaaS cloud and moving its event-driven computing platform, Cloud Functions, to public beta. It announced the moves at the Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco.
