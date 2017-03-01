Google app beta indicates Goggles-lik...

Google app beta indicates Goggles-like Visual Search may be on the horizon

14 hrs ago Read more: CIO

Remember Google Goggles? While it hasn't seen an update since 2014, the app is a way to search the world by using your camera. But a feature uncovered deep in a beta version of the Google app seems to indicate that Google hasn't forgotten about it.

