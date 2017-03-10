Google announces Android O, including a ton of new features and improvements
Just over a year ago, Google released its first Developer Preview of Android N , which later became known as version 7.0 Nougat. Today, the company has announced details of Android O, the next major version of its ubiquitous OS, and released its first preview for devs too.
