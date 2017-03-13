Google AdWords Upsets Advertisers By Expanding Meaning Of Close Variants
Late Friday afternoon, Google announced they are changing the behavior of how close variants works in Google AdWords. Google said "over the coming months we're expanding close variant matching to include additional rewording and reordering for exact match keywords."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Search Engine Roundtable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC