Google AdWords Upsets Advertisers By Expanding Meaning Of Close Variants

2 hrs ago

Late Friday afternoon, Google announced they are changing the behavior of how close variants works in Google AdWords. Google said "over the coming months we're expanding close variant matching to include additional rewording and reordering for exact match keywords."

