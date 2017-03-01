Google AdWords Tests Additional Descr...

Google AdWords Tests Additional Description Field

14 hrs ago

Valerio Celletti posted on Twitter a screen shot of a new Google AdWords test where they are testing showing an additional description field in AdWords ads to make the ad even longer. Ginny Marvin from Search Engine Land got a statement from Google saying "Google is constantly testing out new products and features to improve user and advertiser experience."

