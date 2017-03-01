Google AdWords Tests Additional Description Field
Valerio Celletti posted on Twitter a screen shot of a new Google AdWords test where they are testing showing an additional description field in AdWords ads to make the ad even longer. Ginny Marvin from Search Engine Land got a statement from Google saying "Google is constantly testing out new products and features to improve user and advertiser experience."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Search Engine Roundtable.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC