Google adds "order ahead" feature to Waze, letting you skip the morning coffee line
Google wants to make your morning commute as easy as possible with a new feature in its navigation app Waze. The company added an "order ahead" feature to Waze and teamed up with Dunkin' Donuts to let users order coffee and breakfast from within the Waze app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
